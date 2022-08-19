Robert Saleh Offers Promising Update On Jets QB Zach Wilson

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It remains unlikely that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson starts Week 1 of the NFL season after getting surgery on his knee. But the latest update on his status bodes very well for his recovery.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed that Wilson is already back at team facilities. He said that Wilson has been walking around and is "chomping at the bit" to start his rehab.

“He’s already walking,” Saleh said. “He’s in really good spirits and he’s chomping at the bit to get to rehab.”

Wilson had to get arthroscopic surgery on his right knee to fix a meniscus tear on Tuesday in Los Angeles. He suffered the injury during the Jets' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

There's less than one month to go until the Week 1 opener against the Baltimore Ravens. It seems very unlikely that Wilson will be able to complete his rehab, get back into playing shape and game plan sufficiently to be ready for the game.

Saleh has made it clear that the Jets won't rush him back.

“It’s really gonna dictate on how he feels and when he’s ready to go,” he said. “We’re gonna make sure that we do right by him in terms of making sure that he’s 100 percent healthy. Whenever that is, that’s when he’ll hit the field.”

But 2022 was supposed to be the year Wilson takes his big leap forward. They haven't had a winning season since 2015 and seem to have an offense that can make noise with the right quarterback.

When will Zach Wilson make his 2022 regular season debut?