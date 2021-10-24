Robert Saleh Reacts To Getting Crushed By The Patriots

Robert Saleh is only seven games into his career as the New York Jets‘ head coach. He has already lost to the New England Patriots twice.

That doesn’t make him unique; the Jets have lost 12 straight and 21 out of 25 to the Patriots, a stretch that encompasses four Gang Green head coaches, including Saleh. Today’s loss was especially embarrassing though.

Up in Foxboro, the Jets never competed. New York fell behind 17-0 and 31-7 and later surrendered 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. When the final whistle mercifully sounded, New England had secured a 54-13 win.

After the game, Saleh said the responsibility for such a poor performance falls on his shoulders.

Robert Saleh on getting blown out by Patriots: "Top down. Starts with coaching all the way down. Obviously we got to be better. They punched us in the mouth. Been a part of some of those in my life. They don’t feel good." — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) October 24, 2021

Adding injury to insult, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was knocked out of the game today with a leg injury. The Jets did not have an update on the No. 2 overall pick postgame.

The good news for the Jets is that after next week’s game against the surging 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals, the schedule gets a little softer. New York still has to play the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on November 14, but also has upcoming games against the Colts, Texans, Eagles and Dolphins.

Maybe the Jets can win one or two of those matchups. At worst, they can’t lose as badly as they did today.