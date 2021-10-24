The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Robert Saleh Reacts To Getting Crushed By The Patriots

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh at training camp in 2021.FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 30: head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets watches practice at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 30, 2021 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Robert Saleh is only seven games into his career as the New York Jets‘ head coach. He has already lost to the New England Patriots twice.

That doesn’t make him unique; the Jets have lost 12 straight and 21 out of 25 to the Patriots, a stretch that encompasses four Gang Green head coaches, including Saleh. Today’s loss was especially embarrassing though.

Up in Foxboro, the Jets never competed. New York fell behind 17-0 and 31-7 and later surrendered 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. When the final whistle mercifully sounded, New England had secured a 54-13 win.

After the game, Saleh said the responsibility for such a poor performance falls on his shoulders.

Adding injury to insult, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was knocked out of the game today with a leg injury. The Jets did not have an update on the No. 2 overall pick postgame.

The good news for the Jets is that after next week’s game against the surging 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals, the schedule gets a little softer. New York still has to play the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on November 14, but also has upcoming games against the Colts, Texans, Eagles and Dolphins.

Maybe the Jets can win one or two of those matchups. At worst, they can’t lose as badly as they did today.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.