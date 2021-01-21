Robert Saleh Reveals His 4-Word Mantra For Jets Players

Robert Saleh gave his introductory press conference as head coach of the New York Jets. And he gave Jets fans and players plenty to get excited about.

During his press conference, Saleh revealed his four-word mantra for his team. “All gas, no break,” Saleh said repeatedly during the conference. The phrase has been repeated so much that “all gas” has been trending on Twitter since the conference started.

“Get used to the mantra ‘All gas, no brake.’ When we wake up in the morning, we will all step on the pedal and find a way to get somewhat better.”

It’s a welcome departure from the lack of energy and accountability that the Jets had under former head coach Adam Gase. But Saleh will need more than a fancy mantra to make the team his own.

Robert Saleh joins a Jets team coming off a 2-14 season that saw them give up a franchise record 457 points.

The team has holes at almost every position on the roster and uncertainty at quarterback with starter Sam Darnold. It’s worth noting that Saleh would not commit to naming Darnold his starter at the press conference.

But one thing that the Jets absolutely needed more than almost anything was a culture change. That starts with the head coach, and it’s what they appear to have gotten with Robert Saleh.

How much better can the Jets be in 2021 with Robert Saleh as their head coach?