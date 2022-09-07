Robert Saleh Reveals When Quarterback Zach Wilson Could Return

It is still going to be a few weeks before we see Zach Wilson make his return for the New York Jets.

Wilson, who suffered a torn meniscus and bone bruise in his right knee in the Jets' preseason opener, has been progressing in his rehab. However, New York officially named backup Joe Flacco the starter for Week 1 this morning.

Shortly thereafter, Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed to reporters that the earliest Wilson will be back is Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"We are gonna make sure that both mind and body are 100% and do right by him," Saleh said.

Wilson started 13 games for New York as a rookie, completing 55.6% of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

After opening up against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Jets continue their trek through the AFC North with games against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

They'll conclude their AFC North matchups against the Steelers in Week 4, which is when we may see Wilson take his first regular season snaps.