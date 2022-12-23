Robert Saleh Sends Clear Message About Zach Wilson After Another Benching

For the second time this season, the Jets have benched Zach Wilson. The former No. 2 pick struggled mightily on Thursday night against the Jaguars.

Wilson completed just nine passes for 92 yards with an interception before being replaced by Chris Streveler.

In his postgame press conference, Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed the team's quarterback change.

"We were trying to change up to get the run game going," Saleh said, via ESPN. "I know Zach was struggling. Streveler came in, he ran a couple of plays, sparked the offense and got the explosive play. It snowballed in a good way for Strev. So we wanted to give him an opportunity to finish the drive. By the time we got it back, we decided we're already here, so let's go with Strev."

Despite being benched twice since Oct. 30, Wilson may receive another chance to bounce back.

Saleh told reporters, "We haven't seen the last of him [Wilson]."

Wilson has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season. It just seems like the game is too fast for him right now.

Although the Jets have Wilson under contract for another two years, it's very possible the front office moves on from him in the offseason. The rest of the roster is too talented to be held back by subpar quarterback play.