Robert Saleh Sends Clear Message After Elijah Moore Trade Request

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It was announced on Thursday that Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore asked for a trade. He's reportedly frustrated with his lack of involvement in the offense this season.

On Friday morning, Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed Moore's trade request.

Saleh made it clear that Moore will not be traded. In fact, he said it's not an option for the Jets.

"It's part of what we deal with every day," Saleh said. "We've had our discussions with Elijah. Trading him is not an option. We'll just keep working with him."

When asked about Moore's status for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Saleh said the Ole Miss product will not be active.

"Elijah will not play this week. He's in the building. He's excused from meetings, but he's going through a workout regimen over the next few days and he'll rejoin the team on Monday."

Moore was selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2021 draft. He had 538 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.

It'll be fascinating to see how the Jets utilize Moore moving forward.