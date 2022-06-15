Robert Saleh Shares Honest Expectation For QB Zach Wilson

New York Jets' Zach Wilson quarterback makes a pass during the match which is part of the NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday October 10, 2021. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

Football fans in New York are hoping Zach Wilson can develop into a rock star at quarterback as soon as possible. The Jets' coaching staff, however, doesn't want to rush the process.

On Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh shared his realistic expectations for Wilson heading into Year 2.

Saleh understands that asking Wilson to magically become Tom Brady this fall is just not fair.

"He doesn't need to be Tom Brady this year," Saleh said of Wilson. "If he ends up being that, that's awesome. That's not the expectation. The expectation is for him to continue to climb the mountain."

Saleh added that it was a rough rookie year for Wilson.

The good news for the Jets is that Wilson is "climbing the mountain." According to multiple reports, Wilson looked very sharp at practice on Tuesday.

If Wilson an continue to string together solid practices, that'll go a long way for his development.

Last year, Wilson had 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. We should expect to see a better version of him this fall.