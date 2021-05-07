The New York Jets turned a lot of heads this offseason when they signed Robert Saleh to be their next head coach. He’s expected to bring energy to a franchise that’s in desperate need of it.

Though it’s still extremely early in Saleh’s career, it appears that he’ll have no problem handling the media in New York.

On Friday afternoon, Saleh shared a hilarious story with the media during his press conference. He admit that he forgot he was the head coach of the Jets for a split second.

“I’ll give you a quick, funny story,” Saleh told reporters. “We just had our bigs out there and we were going through stuff when the horn blew for practice to be over. I started to take my normal spot behind the huddle to listen to the head coach speak when I was like ‘Oh, shoot. That’s me.’ But no, it’s been good.”

Here’s the video from Saleh’s press conference today:

At the end of today's morning session, #Jets HC Robert Saleh went to the back of the huddle and was ready to listen to the head coach speak… he then remembered that's him. 😂😂pic.twitter.com/ZtVamZND3q — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 7, 2021

Honestly, it’s hard to blame Saleh for this mistake. He spent the last two decades as an assistant coach for various college and professional football teams.

Some fans might be a bit concerned that Saleh forgot he was the head coach of the Jets, but it’s impressive that he found a way to turn this story into an icebreaker with the media.