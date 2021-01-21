Robert Saleh Was Asked If Sam Darnold Will Be His Starter

Brand new Jets head coach Robert Saleh has one priority at the moment: solving New York’s quarterback mystery.

Right now, Sam Darnold figures to be the Jets’ starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2021 season. For good reason, too. Darnold has shown promise throughout his young career. And it’s important to remember he’s just 23 years old.

Some Jets fans would love Saleh to move into a different direction, though. New York will select second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is a prime position to select a quarterback of choosing (except Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, who figures to go first overall to the Jaguars).

Saleh isn’t going to make any rushed decisions regarding the Jets’ quarterback situation. He told reporters on Thursday he isn’t going to make a definitive decision on Darnold for some time.

Asked if Darnold will be his starter, Saleh defers, saying there is a lot to discuss with regard to player evaluations. So he punts. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 21, 2021

This is an experience move from a brand new head coach. Robert Saleh has a bright career ahead of him.

It’s going to be very interesting to see what the Jets do with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If Saleh likes what he sees from Darnold, why select a quarterback? New York could opt to select a player like offensive lineman Penei Sewell instead.

Another option could be trading the second pick for a player or group of picks. Doing so would add much-needed depth for Saleh and his team.

It’s going to be a hectic off-season for the Jets, which may be a good thing in the long run.