Robert Saleh's Comment About Zach Wilson Going Viral

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline in a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

On Friday morning, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson will start at quarterback against the Lions.

Mike White has not been cleared for action, per Saleh. He was listed as day-to-day after suffering a rib injury last Sunday.

When discussing Wilson's outlook for this Sunday, Saleh made an interesting comment about the former No. 2 overall pick.

For some reason, Saleh brought up Wilson's past at BYU.

"He's the same quarterback that once went 18 for 18 in a bowl game," Saleh told reporters.

Jets fans are not fond of this comment. Wilson's success at the collegiate level is irrelevant at this point in time.

All that matters to the Jets right now is that Wilson can bounce back from his recent benching.

In his last start, Wilson completed just 40.9 percent of his passes for 77 yards in a brutal loss to the Patriots.

There'll be a lot of pressure on Wilson this Sunday, make no mistake about it. Jets fans will be ready to pounce if he struggles against the Lions.