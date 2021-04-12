It is safe to say that Sam Darnold’s tenure with the New York Jets didn’t work out the way he or the team envisioned when he was drafted three years ago.

The Jets made Darnold the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, expecting him to be the franchise’s quarterback of the future. However, after three middling seasons, New York shipped Darnold off last week to the Carolina Panthers for draft compensation.

As he settles into life with his new team, Darnold spoke with the media this afternoon. While Darnold admitted it was tough to realize the Jets didn’t want him anymore, he has no hard feelings toward the organization.

Darnold said he has “nothing but respect” for everyone with the Jets and insisted that general manager Joe Douglas was forthright with him as the trade was coming to fruition.

Sam Darnold: “Nothing but respect for everyone in New York.” Said Joe Douglas called him when “trade was going down.” Said Douglas is “a great guy” & that #NYJ and Douglas will get it right. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) April 12, 2021

In reality, this trade looks like a good thing for all parties. Darnold gets a fresh start and the Jets can now officially use the No. 2 overall pick this year on a quarterback, likely BYU’s Zach Wilson.

Additionally, the Panthers seem pretty content with acquiring a young quarterback they believe in.

“We believe in Sam,” Carolina head coach Matt Rhule said, via ProFootballTalk. “We believe in his skill set, we believe in his approach… I don’t think there’s a game you watch, he doesn’t make a play where you don’t say ‘there it is’. I think his arm talent, his movement, are a great fit for the guys here that he’ll be playing with.”