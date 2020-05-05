Sam Darnold Comments On Losing WR Robby Anderson

It’s a big upcoming year for New York Jets QB Sam Darnold. Unfortunately, he won’t have the services of one of his favorite targets.

Robby Anderson is no longer a Jet after signing with the Carolina Panthers this offseason. The 6-foot-3 wideout quickly emerged as one of Darnold’s favorite targets over the past two seasons. But now the USC alum will have to adjust to an offense without him.

Darnold addressed losing Anderson to the Panthers this offseason on Tuesday afternoon. It’s safe to say he’s not happy about how things have transpired the past few months.

“Yeah, you know me and Robby (Anderson) had a really good connection over the years,” Darnold told the media, via Jets reporter Robby Sabo. “He had gotten a lot better at running routes, as time went on. Some things just didn’t line up. It is what it is.”

Without Anderson, the Jets’ receiver situation remains a bit of a mystery. Brashad Perriman and Jamison Crowder figure to be Darnold’s top targets this upcoming season.

New York also went out and drafted Baylor star receiver Denzel Mims with the 59th overall pick. Mims will likely be thrown into the fire right away his rookie season.

Behind those three options, Darnold doesn’t have much to work with. It could be another rough season for the Jets.