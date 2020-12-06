Sam Darnold Has Blunt Reaction To Gregg Williams’ Play Call

Sam Darnold and the New York Jets found a new way to lose on Sunday. The only remaining winless organization in the NFL got beat on a deep pass in the final seconds and fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 31-28.

What hurt even more about the Jets loss was that it was self-inflicted. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams dialed up an all-out blitz as the Raiders set up shop on the New York 46-yard line. The play call left Las Vegas receiver Henry Ruggs III one-on-one on the outside. Derek Carr saw the match-up and launched a pass to the rookie wideout for a touchdown.

The mental lapse from Williams clearly led to another defeat. Darnold and the team’s offense looked sharp for most of the day against the porous Raiders defense. However, the Jets still managed to fall to 0-12.

After the game, reporters asked what Darnold’s thoughts were on the all-out blitz call as he sat on the sidelines. Not shockingly, the young quarterback sounded displeased.

“It is what it is,” he replied, courtesy of Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Darnold on Gregg Williams’ egregious decision to all-out blitz with 13 seconds left “It is what it is” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 6, 2020

The latest coaching blunder is just the latest mistake in a season to forget. The Jets will ultimately want to move past the 2020 season, but finishing with some dignity wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.

Looking at New York’s final four games, there’s a real chance the organization might go 0-16. Three of those contests come on the road against the Seahawks, Rams and Patriots. The Jets will also play the Browns at home in Week 16. The last team go winless over a full season was the 2017 Cleveland Browns.

To end on a brighter note, it looks like the Jets will win the sweepstakes to draft Clemson senior Trevor Lawrence. Hopefully, the young quarterback will return the organization to its former glory.