Sam Darnold Has Brutally Honest Comment On His Performance

On the same day his head coach took responsibility for failing to develop him, New York DJets quarterback Sam Darnold placed the blame on himself for how he’s played.

Darnold is coming off a two-interception performance in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. The third-year pro has been hampered by injuries this year, starting only seven games for the 0-11 Jets.

Darnold has thrown only three touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. His last touchdown pass came in Week 3.

“I take full responsibility for the way I’ve played,” Darnold said today, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I haven’t played well enough. … We have great people in this organization. With that being said, everyone is going to take blame for certain parts of us not winning.”

Darnold’s quotes come just hours after embattled Jets coach Adam Gase admitted that he hasn’t done a good enough job helping the 2018 No. 3 overall pick develop.

“I came here to help him develop his career,” Gase said. “(But)… we haven’t been able to do that.”

Darnold still has physical tools that can be salvaged, but they likely won’t be in New York. The Jets are cruising toward a top-two pick in this year’s draft, and they’ll likely take another quarterback.

It’s highly likely that both Gase and Darnold won’t be with Gang Green in 2021.