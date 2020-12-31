Sam Darnold Has Clear Message About His Future With Jets

On Thursday afternoon, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold spoke with the media about the 2020 season and beyond.

Of course, the conversation eventually shifted to his future with the organization. New York is locked into the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and could decide to take a quarterback.

Darnold knows that, but right now he’s living in the moment. The former No. 3 overall pick said he hears all of the outside noise, but is just focused on what he can control.

“I’m a Jet now. I know we all love to think about hypotheticals, but I’m a Jet right now and I love being here. I love the guys in the locker room and I love going to work every single day here.

For most of the season, New York was in possession of the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. However, after a two-game winning streak, the Jets won’t have a chance to draft Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

With Lawrence out of reach, it will be interesting to see what the Jets do with the No. 2 pick. They can either select an offensive lineman to help protect Darnold or could even draft his replacement.

New York could also trade down and amass picks rather than selecting at No. 2. With plenty of quarterbacks in demand, the Jets could receive a haul of picks to move down.