Sam Darnold Has End Of Season Message For Fans

2020 wasn’t the kind of season that Sam Darnold, the New York Jets or any Jets fans wanted. A poor third season in New York could lead to his ousting this coming offseason.

But however his third year with the team played out, Darnold is ending it with his head held high. Taking to Instagram, Darnold reflected on the season that was and declared that the only way for the Jets left is up.

“Year 3… So much to learn from and so many great teammates I grew closer with along the way,” Darnold wrote. “Not the season we envisioned but shared moments with people that I will never forget. Only up from here!! #jetup 🤘🏼”

The Jets went 2-14 in 2020 due in no small part to Darnold’s struggles. He threw for just nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games, and didn’t have a single 300-yard passing game.

Head coach Adam Gase was fired hours after the season ended, and general manager Joe Douglas – who did not draft Darnold – is in charge of finding Gase’s replacement.

Hope springs eternal for Jets fans though despite the franchise doing very little to earn it. They’re reportedly on the verge of hiring Robert Saleh as head coach, they have a ton of draft picks, cap space, and the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

While Trevor Lawrence and Matt Campbell are beyond their reach, the future looks brighter now than it did just six weeks ago.

But it may not be quite as bright for Sam Darnold. His struggles in 2020 and really his three years in New York, have drastically changed his reputation.

Starting another game for the New York Jets is no longer a guarantee. Starting for anyone in 2021 isn’t assured either.

Will Sam Darnold be a Jet when the 2021 season starts?