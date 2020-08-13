Sam Darnold Has Message For People ‘Sleeping’ On The Jets

It’s been a decade since the New York Jets have made the postseason. The current roster isn’t exactly loaded with talent, but Sam Darnold appears ready to overcome any obstacles that may stand in his way this fall.

New York actually finished the 2019 season on a positive note, winning six out of its final eight games. Darnold showed that he could thrive in Adam Gase’s offense, throwing for 3,024 yards and 19 touchdowns.

On Wednesday, Darnold was asked if he feels like the rest of the league is underestimating the Jets. His response was exactly what any team would want from its franchise quarterback.

“We’re not really worried about that,” Darnold said. “If people want to sleep on us, they can sleep on us. We’re fine. We’re just worried about what we’ve got to do here.”

Darnold on whether the #Jets are being under-estimated in light of strong finish last year:

The Jets are going to need a huge year from Darnold if they want to contend in the AFC East.

Buffalo and New England are both coming off playoff berths in 2019. Miami had the worst record in the division, but the front office did an excellent job of upgrading its roster, drafting Tua Tagovailoa in April and signing Byron Jones in March.

Darnold doesn’t exactly have a great supporting cast around him in New York. However, franchise quarterbacks are supposed to elevate their teammates.

In one month from today, the Jets will face the Bills on the road. All eyes will be on Darnold to see if he can lead his team to a massive upset.