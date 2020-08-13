The Spun

Sam Darnold Has Message For People ‘Sleeping’ On The Jets

Sam Darnold winds up to throw a pass for the New York Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets drops back to pass against the defense of the New England Patriots during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

It’s been a decade since the New York Jets have made the postseason. The current roster isn’t exactly loaded with talent, but Sam Darnold appears ready to overcome any obstacles that may stand in his way this fall.

New York actually finished the 2019 season on a positive note, winning six out of its final eight games. Darnold showed that he could thrive in Adam Gase’s offense, throwing for 3,024 yards and 19 touchdowns.

On Wednesday, Darnold was asked if he feels like the rest of the league is underestimating the Jets. His response was exactly what any team would want from its franchise quarterback.

“We’re not really worried about that,” Darnold said. “If people want to sleep on us, they can sleep on us. We’re fine. We’re just worried about what we’ve got to do here.”

The Jets are going to need a huge year from Darnold if they want to contend in the AFC East.

Buffalo and New England are both coming off playoff berths in 2019. Miami had the worst record in the division, but the front office did an excellent job of upgrading its roster, drafting Tua Tagovailoa in April and signing Byron Jones in March.

Darnold doesn’t exactly have a great supporting cast around him in New York. However, franchise quarterbacks are supposed to elevate their teammates.

In one month from today, the Jets will face the Bills on the road. All eyes will be on Darnold to see if he can lead his team to a massive upset.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.