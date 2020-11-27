Adam Gase Gives Update On Jets QB Situation For Week 12

The New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East showdown on Saturday afternoon. It looks like Adam Gase’s offense will have Sam Darnold ready to go this weekend.

Darnold has been dealing with lingering injuries throughout the season. His last appearance came in the team’s 35-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 1.

Veteran Joe Flacco has played in Darnold’s absence. The team has been more competitive in recent weeks, losing by three to the New England Patriots and six to the Los Angeles Chargers. With time running out to land their first win of the season, they turn back to the former USC star.

Gase stopped short of confirming that Darnold will return to the field Sunday. It sounds like everything is heading in that direction though.

So yes, QB Sam Darnold will start for the Jets on Sunday, “unless something changes today, which I don’t anticipate,” Adam Gase said. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 27, 2020

Through six games this year, Sam Darnold’s numbers have dropped off greatly from his second year, in which he was 7-6 as starter.

He’s completing just 58.6-percent of his passes, with a career-low 174.2 yards per game, and a dreadful 1.6-percent touchdown rate, throwing for just three scores on the year, with six interceptions.

If the New York Jets finish with the worst record in the NFL, it is widely expected that the team will take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, with a new coaching staff to lead the way. Darnold may finish out his season auditioning for his next job, as much as anything else.

[Ralph Vacchiano]