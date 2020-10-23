NFL Insider Provides Encouraging Update On Sam Darnold’s Status

This season has been one to forget for the New York Jets, to say the least. Fortunately for the only remaining winless team in the NFL, it received good news this Friday regarding Sam Darnold.

New York has been without Darnold for the past two weeks due to a shoulder injury that he suffered against the Denver Broncos back in Week 4. Joe Flacco started the last two games, and it’s pretty clear he’s no longer capable of making big plays on a weekly basis.

While there aren’t many reasons to be positive about the Jets’ outlook this season, it sounds like the team will finally have its true starting quarterback under center this weekend.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Jets will start Darnold this Sunday against the Bills barring an unforeseen setback.

Darnold undoubtedly gives the Jets a better chance of winning than Flacco. He’s capable of making plays outside the pocket and pushing the ball downfield to receivers like Jamison Crowder and Jeff Smith.

It’s also important for Darnold to play the remaining games on the New York Jets’ schedule this way general manager Joe Douglas can formulate a better opinion of him.

Let’s not kid ourselves, the Jets will be in the sweepstakes for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Almost every single analyst has Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence being the first player taken off the board. The Jets need to figure out if they want to keep Darnold for the long haul, or move off him and pursue Lawrence.

So far this season, Sam Darnold has 792 passing yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He’ll try to improve those numbers this Sunday against the Bills.

