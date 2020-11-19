Adam Gase Gives Latest On Sam Darnold’s Injury Status

Sam Darnold hasn’t been able to avoid the injury bug this season, but there’s still optimism with the New York Jets’ organization he can return at full strength some point this season.

Darnold’s throwing shoulder has been an issue this year. The Jets quarterback has missed three games this year, opening the door for backup Joe Flacco to take his place. Some wonder whether Darnold will return at all this season.

It’s still unclear if the Jets are moving forward with Darnold as their long-term starter. If they are, there might not be any solid reasons to have the USC alum return to the field this season and risk any further injury.

Head coach Adam Gase is optimistic Darnold will return in coming weeks, but it’s still unclear when that’ll take place.

Adam Gase said he hopes for Sam Darnold to be back at “some point,” but doesn’t “know when” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 18, 2020

“Hopefully he gets better sooner than later, but I expect him to be back at some point,” Gase said on Friday, via 247Sports. “I don’t know when that is. I talked to him yesterday and I think he’s feeling better, he’s getting stronger. I think we just want to make sure he’s healthy and then we can get him out there.”

This is the appropriate response from a head coach facing plenty of pressure at this point in the season.

There’s no reason to rush Sam Darnold back into action, especially considering the team has plenty of incentive to lose as to acquire one of the top picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It doesn’t sound like Darnold will be returning all too soon, giving Flacco control of the New York Jets offense for now.