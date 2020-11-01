Sam Darnold’s winless season with the Jets continues to have no bright spots at all. Amid a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs – a game his team was already 20-point underdogs in – the embattled Jets QB is now dealing with a new injury.

In the fourth quarter, Darnold attempted to scramble upfield on a third down play. But he ran right into a Chiefs defender, and got crushed on a tackle. He had a hard time getting up and clenched his shoulder the entire time.

Jets backup QB Joe Flacco promptly grabbed his helmet, preparing to go onto the field for the first time in only three weeks. But Darnold did not stay on the sidelines for the ensuing drive.

Darnold was right back out there to lead the Jets only a few minutes later. But it’s not the first time he’s fought through an injury to keep playing.

In Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, Darnold stayed on the field for a losing effort on Thursday Night Football. It turned out he had a sprained AC joint and missed the next two games.

#Jets QB Sam Darnold ran. He didn’t slide. He got absolutely crushed. Now he’s hurt. Sandwiched between two defenders. He stayed on the ground for a few moments before getting up and walking off the field. Hanging that right shoulder. It did not look good. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 1, 2020

Down 35-9 with less than 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, head coach Adam Gase should probably let Darnold leave the game.

Then again, Darnold likely wants to keep playing in order to keep his job. At this point, everyone’s job is in jeopardy – and rightfully so.

Darnold has barely played well when healthy anyway.

Will 2020 be the last year for Sam Darnold in a Jets uniform?