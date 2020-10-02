UPDATE: Darnold returned to the game after missing just one series.

And… Sam Darnold is back in. https://t.co/weHz32suOj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2020

ORIGINAL POST:

On Thursday night, Sam Darnold got the football weekend started with an incredible touchdown run against the Denver Broncos.

The New York Jets quarterback scampered for 46 yards after he escaped the pocket to rush for the first down. After the Jets held the Broncos to a field goal, Darnold and the Jets offense went out for another series.

Unfortunately, it looks like that might be the last series for Sam Darnold tonight – and possibly the year. The young Jets quarterback attempted to evade a Broncos defender.

He was wrapped up and tossed to the ground, landing on his right shoulder. Darnold immediately grabbed at his right shoulder, but remained in the game.

After a handoff to running back Frank Gore, Darnold walked off the field in pain. Trainers checked him out on the sideline before he was eventually taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

#Jets QB Sam Darnold, slammed hard on his right shoulder, is now heading into the locker room. Joe Flacco is in for the Jets. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2020

Ironically, this is the first game where former Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco was healthy enough to play. Flacco came in for the injured Darnold, but didn’t have much success.

It’s obviously awful news for the Jets, who already sit at 0-3 on the season. Without Darnold, New York might not have much of a chance over the rest of the season.

It’s unclear how bad the injury is, but Darnold clearly knew something wasn’t right as he left the field before a third down play.