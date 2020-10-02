The Spun

Injury Update For New York Jets QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold winds up to throw a pass for the New York Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets drops back to pass against the defense of the New England Patriots during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

UPDATE: Darnold returned to the game after missing just one series.

 

ORIGINAL POST:

On Thursday night, Sam Darnold got the football weekend started with an incredible touchdown run against the Denver Broncos.

The New York Jets quarterback scampered for 46 yards after he escaped the pocket to rush for the first down. After the Jets held the Broncos to a field goal, Darnold and the Jets offense went out for another series.

Unfortunately, it looks like that might be the last series for Sam Darnold tonight – and possibly the year. The young Jets quarterback attempted to evade a Broncos defender.

He was wrapped up and tossed to the ground, landing on his right shoulder. Darnold immediately grabbed at his right shoulder, but remained in the game.

After a handoff to running back Frank Gore, Darnold walked off the field in pain. Trainers checked him out on the sideline before he was eventually taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Ironically, this is the first game where former Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco was healthy enough to play. Flacco came in for the injured Darnold, but didn’t have much success.

It’s obviously awful news for the Jets, who already sit at 0-3 on the season. Without Darnold, New York might not have much of a chance over the rest of the season.

It’s unclear how bad the injury is, but Darnold clearly knew something wasn’t right as he left the field before a third down play.


