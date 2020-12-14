Sam Darnold Makes His Thoughts On The Jets Extremely Clear

As the New York Jets continue to drop games in 2020, it’s possible that the Sam Darnold era could be nearing its end.

The Jets find themselves at 0-13 with just three games remaining. The latest meltdown came against the Seattle Seahawks who trounced New York 40-3 this weekend. The defeat was just the latest embarrassment for Adam Gase’s team this season.

With the loss, the Jets find themselves in perfect position for the No. 1 overall draft pick next year. With the presumptive selection being Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, it’s possible that Darnold could be done in New York before things really ever got settled.

But after Sunday’s loss, the third-year quarterback wasn’t to admit defeat just yet. When asked if a change of scenery could benefit his play, he answered by affirming his love for New York.

“I love it here. . . . I love living here,” Darnold said, via Connor Hughes of The Athletic. “I’ve always said I want to be a Jet for life, but that decision isn’t up to me.”

Unfortunately for Darnold, that decision will be out of his hands. With a disappointing 11-24 record in 35 starts, the 23-year-old quarterback hasn’t wowed the organization enough at this point to be looked at for an extension. Darnold has one year remaining on his rookie contract after being drafted in 2018.

Although, the young quarterback hasn’t met expectations, he still has shown flashes of brilliance. In 13 starts in 2019, Darnold went 7-6. He also threw for for over 3,000 yards and 19 touchdowns. At the time he seemed to be New York’s future, but that quickly faded with a winless 2020. With NFL experts expecting Lawrence to be the next generational quarterback talent, there might not be enough room on the Jets for both youngsters.

It’s also important to consider that the Jets need far more than a franchise quarterback if they want to rise from the dumps of the NFL. The next few years will be key for New York to re-establish themselves as a well-respected organization around the league.