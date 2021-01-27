Robert Saleh Was Asked Again About Sam Darnold’s Future

It is a new day for the New York Jets. Robert Saleh takes over as head coach, and one of his most important decisions will be figuring out the quarterback position, currently occupied by former first-round pick Sam Darnold.

There are a few different directions that the Jets can take things this offseason. The most aggressive: trading for Houston Texans superstar Deshaun Watson, which would require a package centered on the Nos. 2 and 23 picks, in all likelihood. Watson is reportedly very interested in playing in New York.

The Jets could also use that No. 2 pick on a quarterback like BYU’s Zach Wilson or Ohio State’s Justin Fields, or trade down for a quarterback later in the first round. There are expected to be five or six taken in the first round this season. And, of course, Saleh and his staff could see if they can turn Darnold around.

The 2018 No. 3 overall pick has been disappointing so far, especially in 2020, but he hasn’t been surrounded with much talent with the Jets. He is also just 23 years old. It would be reasonable for Saleh to want to see what he can get out of Darnold before he commits to another young quarterback, especially with the Jets not exactly built to win right away.

Dropping soon on the Huddle and Flow podcast, new @nyjets coach Robert Saleh. Sam Darnold, building his own legacy and diversity hiring among coaches – including on his own staff. @JimTrotter_NFL , Saleh and me keep in 💯💯. @ApplePodcasts @spotifypodcasts pic.twitter.com/gYthIrf4Kq — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 27, 2021

Robert Saleh joined Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter on their “Huddle & Flow” podcast, to discuss his new job with the Jets. As he was after taking the job, he was very complimentary of Darnold.

Via NFL.com:

“We just got here, we’re just starting to watch all this tape, watch the personnel that’s here, quarterback, receiver, O-line, D-line, linebackers, DBs so you’re going through that entire process. What I can tell you about Sam is that he is an unbelievable talent,” Saleh said. “There’s a reason why he was the third overall pick, it’s very clear, just watch the tape. “Production aside, just watch the player. He’s got tremendous mobility, he’s got arm talent, he’s fearless, he’s smart, he’s a good, precise decision-maker. He’s loved in the locker room, people adore him around this building. There’s a reason why he’s [a] third overall pick and, let’s be real, he’s 23 years old so he hasn’t even scratched the surface of life yet.”

That certainly doesn’t mean that Sam Darnold is a lock to be under center in Week 1 next fall, it sounds like the New York Jets will be taking all things under consideration, as they should at this point in the process.

[Huddle & Flow]