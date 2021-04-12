Sam Darnold Reveals What Was Driving Him ‘Insane’

There was one thing driving former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold absolutely “insane” this off-season: uncertainty.

All Darnold heard since the start of the 2020 season was that his future with the Jets was in question. As the season wore on, those same rumors and reports escalated.

It all came to one big, dramatic finish this off-season when the Jets finally traded him away. He’ll now have a chance to start for the Carolina Panthers, which is widely considered a more competent franchise.

The most difficult thing for Darnold this off-season was having to hear his name so often mentioned in rumors and reports, but not knowing for sure where he’d end up. That uncertainty proved to be a major obstacle for the former USC star.

“That was tough, I’m not gonna lie,” Darnold said, via WFAN.com. “That was a tough part for me . . . I feel like I’m a planner . . . just the uncertainty there, for lack of a better term, was driving me insane. When I found out, it was just a relief to hear the news and find out where my next stop was going to be.”

Trade rumors are an often overlooked mental hurdle for players in the NFL.

Sam Darnold had no clue where he was going to end up, but heard his names in the news almost every day leading up to his trade. Luckily, that’s all behind him now. He’s a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Darnold will try and revive his football career with an organization much better suited to surround and support him.