Sam Darnold Shares Honest Admission About His Future

We’ve known for a while that New York Jets head coach Adam Gase was likely with the team for the final time today. But after three years and very little to show for it, Sam Darnold may have played his final game for them too.

Speaking to the media after losing 28-14 to the New England Patriots, Darnold admitted that he isn’t sure what his future holds in New York. “I’m not sure,” Darnold said when asked if this was his final game with the team.

Darnold went 2-10 as a starter this year, throwing just nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He passed for over 250 yards only once this season.

His final pass of the 2020 was an interception – much like the first pass of his NFL career. The game capped off a miserable season for the Jets that ended in a 2-14 record.

QB Sam Darnold admitted for the first time that his future is uncertain. Asked if this was his final game with the Jets, he said, "I'm not sure." Darnold said he will speak with GM Joe Douglas tomorrow or in the near future:… https://t.co/eYflW2d3ky pic.twitter.com/dR0M8Fgwfs — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 3, 2021

Sam Darnold came to the Jets in 2018 as the No. 3 overall pick, seemingly falling to the Jets after being the top prospect in the 2018 NFL Draft. But while he flashed his talent at times, it never translated into consistent play on the field.

The fault isn’t entirely with Darnold. The team did such a poor job of surrounding him with weapons or even competent offensive linemen, that very few quarterbacks could have even hoped to find success.

But on the other hand, Darnold rarely showed any growth or improvement from one year to the next. He was making the same bad throws through 2020 that he made as a rookie in 2018.

Combine that with the Jets now having the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and GM Joe Douglas (who didn’t draft Darnold) has a tough decision.

Has Sam Darnold played his final game for the Jets?