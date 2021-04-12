Sam Darnold Shares Honest Reaction To Getting Traded

It’s officially been a week since the New York Jets decided to trade Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers.

Last Monday, the Jets officially moved on from their franchise quarterback, sending him to Carolina in exchange for some draft picks. New York is now expected to select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft.

Darnold, a top NFL Draft pick out of USC, never fully hit in New York. The former Trojans star showed some promise, but not enough to be kept around.

The now-former Jets quarterback shared some honest thoughts on getting traded away.

“There’s a little bit of both — relief and excitement,” Darnold said to Panthers.com. “There’s been so much uncertainty this offseason, not knowing what your future was going to look like, that was hard. . . . But now that I’m in Charlotte, I’m excited, and yeah, I guess I am kind of relieved to be here.”

Darnold is expected to be the starter in Carolina, with Teddy Bridgewater now on the trading block.

“To go from being unwanted to being wanted is huge,” Darnold said. “Getting that news that you’re going to be traded, of a team saying, ‘Hey, we didn’t want you,” for whatever reason, is hard. . . . But right now, I feel great about it, and I’m excited to get here, and get started.”