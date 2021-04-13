Sam Darnold Shares His Initial Expectation With The Jets

On Monday, former No. 3 pick Sam Darnold spoke to the media for the first time since being traded from New York to Carolina. During his time with the media, he discussed his time with the Jets.

Darnold entered the NFL with high expectations due to his impressive production at USC. He never lived up to those expectations though, completing just 59.8 percent of his passes for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

That kind of production is not what New York was expecting from Darnold when it selected him with the third pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. It also wasn’t what he was expecting since he had such lofty goals.

Darnold admit that his expectations were to win a Super Bowl with the Jets and become a legendary player for the franchise.

“My expectations were to go in there and play 20 years and win Super Bowls. That was the dream going in there but obviously it didn’t work out,” Darnold said, via the New York Daily News. “Just thankful for the opportunity that organization gave me the three years that I was with them.” Even through all the trade rumors, Darnold never changed his goals. He wanted to be the one to break the Jets’ championship drought. “My goal never changed even though there was speculation about me getting traded. I always believed that I can make it work and that we were going to get pieces and just win some games in New York and can go to the playoffs and eventually win a Super Bowl.” Darnold will most likely have that same mindset in Carolina. The Jets, meanwhile, are hoping whichever quarterback they select with the second pick in this year’s draft eventually leads them to the promised land.