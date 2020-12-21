Sam Darnold Sums Up His Thoughts On Trevor Lawrence Speculation

As the 2020 NFL regular season dwindles, speculation continues to grow about how the bottom-feeding organizations will approach the impending draft. Among the teams trying to jostle for position are the New York Jets.

However, many have started to wonder what will become of current starting quarterback Sam Darnold if the Jets choose to draft his replacement.

The third-year player has regressed after his first two years. After going 7-6 in 13 games in 2019, Darnold is 1-9 leading New York to just a single victory this season. He’s thrown for only 1,767 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

With his shaky play, many believe that the Jets will look to take a quarterback prospect in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. Clemson junior Trevor Lawrence seems to be the crowd favorite, if he’s available when New York is on the clock.

Amidst the speculation, Darnold claims that his offense doesn’t focus on the rumors. He reiterated that the team is solely focused on trying to win football games.

“It doesn’t affect us,” Darnold said via ProFootballTalk. “We’re focused on one job every single week and that’s winning a game. Anything other than that, we’re not focused on.”

The Jets actually moved themselves out of the projected No. 1 pick slot with a win on Sunday. New York put together an impassioned effort and knocked off the NFC West leading Rams. Darnold played efficiently, throwing for 207 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

Unfortunately, with the Week 15 win, the Jaguars assumed the top draft spot and will likely spend it on Lawrence. The Jets will find themselves looking at the next best quarterback prospect, which should be Ohio State’s Justin Fields. Either way, New York seems to be leaning towards someone under center, which will threaten Darnold going into next year.

With two games to go and a few more months before the NFL draft, there’s no telling exactly what the Jets will do.

All Darnold can do is go out and try to get another win.