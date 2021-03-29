There Are Reportedly 2 Teams To Watch For Sam Darnold

Trade talks for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold are expected to heat up as we get closer to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Darnold is not expected to return as the starting quarterback in New York. The Jets have the No. 2 overall pick and are expected by most to select a quarterback. Zach Wilson appears to be the favorite to go No. 2 overall.

What does that mean for Darnold? He will probably be traded.

While the market for the former USC Trojans star isn’t expected to be incredibly strong, there are reportedly still some notable teams interested.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer had the latest on Monday morning:

I’d keep an eye on Carolina and Pittsburgh. Darnold would represent a worthy, and affordable, dart to throw at the quarterback board if the Panthers are convinced the quarterbacks they’d want will be gone by the time they pick at wight (and Atlanta having the fourth pick doesn’t help them). As for the Steelers, if the price is right they could see some similarities in how Darnold plays to how their own quarterback did in his early 20s, and throw Darnold in there to compete with Dwayne Haskins to be Ben Roethlisberger’s heir. Washington and Denver have also come up as possible landing spots, though I know each had some misgivings on his tape.

The Steelers have probably been the team mentioned the most for Darnold. While Big Ben is coming back for at least one more season, Pittsburgh will eventually have to find his replacement. Perhaps that replacement could be Darnold, who has shown flashes of promise early in his NFL career.

The Panthers, meanwhile, have a cloudy future at quarterback, as well. Carolina has been linked to Deshaun Watson, though it doesn’t sound like the Texans are going to be able to move him anytime soon.