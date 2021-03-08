3 Teams Are Reportedly Emerging For A Sam Darnold Trade

The New York Jets haven’t traded quarterback Sam Darnold yet, but a move is expected to happen this offseason.

Darnold, a former top NFL Draft pick, has struggled during his time in New York. Most believe it would be best for the Jets to move on from the former USC Trojans star. The Jets have a new coaching staff and are expected to select a quarterback at No. 2 overall this spring.

“They gotta do something fast to get him out of there,” former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez said. “As soon as he goes 3-and-out two times this year, his ass is getting booed out of the stadium. It’s not fair to the kid.”

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, there are three emerging teams to watch for a potential trade.

The Jets have taken calls, and haven’t seemed to be in any particular rush to move their 23-year-old former first-rounder. No one’s blown them away. … At this point, eight teams have called the Jets about Darnold with varying levels of interest. … As for teams to watch, three in particular are interesting to me: Chicago, San Francisco and Washington.

The Jets will likely seek draft compensation in return for Darnold, though it’s unclear if anyone is interested in trading a first-round pick.

New York has been linked to Zach Wilson in the 2021 NFL Draft. The BYU Trojans star is expected to replace Darnold under center.