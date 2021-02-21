ESPN Predicts Who Will Trade For QB Sam Darnold

With Carson Wentz getting traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold could be the next big name moved this offseason.

Darnold hasn’t lived up to the hype in New York after getting selected at No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. While that isn’t entirely Darnold’s fault, many believe it’s time for the Jets to move on from the former USC Trojans star.

Most expected that the Jets would replace Darnold with Trevor Lawrence, but New York missed out on the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Now, many experts predict that the Jets will select BYU star Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall.

If that happens, Darnold is likely getting moved elsewhere.

ESPN has made its prediction for where Darnold will play in 2021. The Worldwide Leader is predicting that the Jets and the Bears will agree to a blockbuster quarterback trade this offseason.

Predicting every NFL team’s starting QB for 2021, including 👀:

Colts: Carson Wentz

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

Jets: Zach Wilson

Bears: Sam Darnold A look at all 32: https://t.co/hdzsU5ix10 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 18, 2021

What would it take to land Darnold?

According to reports, the “starting point” for a Darnold trade is likely a second round pick in the NFL Draft.

You can view more details on the Jets’ demands for a Darnold trade here.