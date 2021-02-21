The Spun

ESPN Predicts Who Will Trade For QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold running off the field during a Jets game.MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 04: Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets reacts in the fourth quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With Carson Wentz getting traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold could be the next big name moved this offseason.

Darnold hasn’t lived up to the hype in New York after getting selected at No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. While that isn’t entirely Darnold’s fault, many believe it’s time for the Jets to move on from the former USC Trojans star.

Most expected that the Jets would replace Darnold with Trevor Lawrence, but New York missed out on the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Now, many experts predict that the Jets will select BYU star Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall.

If that happens, Darnold is likely getting moved elsewhere.

ESPN has made its prediction for where Darnold will play in 2021. The Worldwide Leader is predicting that the Jets and the Bears will agree to a blockbuster quarterback trade this offseason.

What would it take to land Darnold?

According to reports, the “starting point” for a Darnold trade is likely a second round pick in the NFL Draft.

