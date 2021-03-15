8 NFL Teams Reportedly Interested In Sam Darnold Trade

There have already been a couple of big-time quarterbacks traded this offseason and more moves are expected to be on the way.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the next big quarterback domino to fall could be a Sam Darnold trade. Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez thinks it’s time for the franchise to move on from the former USC Trojans star.

“They gotta do something fast to get him out of there,” former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez said. “As soon as he goes 3-and-out two times this year, his ass is getting booed out of the stadium. It’s not fair to the kid.”

Breer reported on Monday that eight teams have been in touch with the Jets about Darnold.

From SI.com:

Status quo on the Sam Darnold front, with Darnold likely to be the next QB domino to fall. So what I told you last week stands: Eight teams have been in contact with the Jets about Darnold, and the team would like to see Wilson and Fields throw live at theit pro days before making a final call, but has relayed some flexibility on that to other teams. What kind of deal would get it done? My guess would be maybe something north of what Arizona got for Josh Rosen in 2019 (that was a two and a five).

The Jets have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and most expect them to select a quarterback.

If that’s the case, don’t expect Darnold to return to New York for another season.