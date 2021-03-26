Jets Reportedly Willing To Trade Sam Darnold Without Receiving 1st-Round Pick

The New York Jets have been very coy on their stance on QB Sam Darnold. On one hand they’ve maintained that he will be their starter, but at the same time they’re willing to listen to offers.

However, after watching BYU QB Zach Wilson dazzle at his Pro Day, they appear to be dropping their asking price for Darnold too. According to NFL reporter Manish Mehta, the Jets are “open” to trading Darnold without receiving a first-round pick in return.

The Jets traded up and got Darnold No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. But despite a promising rookie season, Darnold has not proven to be worthy of that high draft pick.

In 2020, Darnold had his worst NFL season, going 2-10 as a starter with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Head coach Adam Gase was fired and has since been replaced by first-time head coach Robert Saleh.

Source: Jets are open to trading Sam Darnold without getting back a first-round pick. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaSports) March 26, 2021

It’s worth noting that nobody in the front office is still around that drafted Sam Darnold back in 2018. General manager Mike Maccagnan was fired and doesn’t have an NFL job anymore, and two different head coaches have worked with him.

Joe Douglas is the GM of the Jets now, and he has been given a lot more organizational control than his predecessor. By the looks of things, those plans don’t include Sam Darnold.

While the Jets may have given up some of their leverage in a trade by waiting until after free agency began, it probably doesn’t change the fact that Darnold’s days in Florham Park are numbered.

Will any team trade for Sam Darnold this offseason?

