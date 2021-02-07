Trade Speculation Is Now Swirling For Jets QB Sam Darnold

With a trade for Eagles QB Carson Wentz reportedly on the verge of happening, speculation is quickly turning to what the Jets can get for QB Sam Darnold.

Earlier this morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that teams have reached out to the Jets inquiring about Darnold. While it’s unclear if the Jets have received actual offers for the former No. 3 overall pick, the team is reportedly listening.

It’s no surprise that the Jets are ready to listen though. Since the Jets traded up and got Darnold in 2018, his performance on the field has been below average at best. His moments of brilliance have been few and far between, and he has yet to solve the turnover woes that vexed him at USC.

The Jets have changed general manager and twice changed the head coach since the 2018 NFL Draft. While the Jets have openly stated that they love Darnold, they said similar things about Jamal Adams last year.

Now that they have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jets fans are largely happy with the idea of drafting his replacement (or trading for him).

Across Twitter, people are coming up with various scenarios involving who he might go to and for what compensation.

We’ve already seen Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford get swapped. And there’s a belief that Carson Wentz and Nick Foles could be swapped too.

This looks poised to be one of the craziest offseasons for quarterback movement ever.

And the Super Bowl isn’t even over yet.

Where do you think Sam Darnold will play in 2021?