State Dept Watchdog Recommends “Further Review” Of New York Jets Owner

There’s some good news and bad news for New York Jets owner and US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson.

On Wednesday, the State Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released a 43-page report on allegations that Johnson used his position to steer business to President Donald Trump’s properties. The initial reporting also included allegations that Johnson made numerous inappropriate and insensitive comments relating to gender, race and religion.

The good news is that the report from the OIG barely mentioned the allegations against Johnson on the business side. However, per CNN, a future report from the OIG on those specific allegations is in the works.

The bad news is that the report pretty much confirmed the allegations of inappropriate and insensitive comments. The report found through a series of that Johnson “sometimes made inappropriate or insensitive comments on topics generally considered Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)-sensitive, such as religion, sex, or color.”

Worse still for Johnson, the OIG recommended “a more thorough review” into Johnson’s potential violations of “discriminatory harassment” at the Embassy in London.

Johnson has since released a statement, apologizing if he “unintentionally offended anyone.” But he remained firm that he has engaged in discrimination or treated his employees with disrespect.

Woody Johnson in response to State Department findings: "If I have unintentionally offended anyone in the execution of my duties, I deeply regret that, but I do not accept that I have treated employees with disrespect or discriminated in any way" — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) August 12, 2020

The New York Jets reportedly did all kinds of damage control in the days after the first report. Jets CEO and Chairman Christopher Johnson reportedly called every player on the roster to assure them that his brother would never say those kinds of things.

No doubt the Johnson family will have to do some more damage control as the fallout of this scandal continues.