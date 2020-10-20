The Spun

2 Stats Sum Up How Terrible The Jets Have Been This Year

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase on Sunday against the Dolphins.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets looks on from the field during pre-game warm-up at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After six weeks, there is only one winless team left in the NFL: the New York Jets. You would think that stat says it all, but it doesn’t.

No, we have to look further to explore the depths of the Jets’ ineptitude. There’s a reason why, in a league full of awful teams, including one in their own backyard, the Jets have clearly been the NFL’s worst outfit this year.

Consider these two stats unearthed in the last two days. One illustrates just how abysmal the Jets’ offense has been. Not only do they not score points, they don’t even really put themselves in position to do so.

Now, let’s take a look at the second stat, which compares the 2020 Jets to the 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns, the only two teams in NFL history to go 0-16. Many are pegging the Jets to suffer the same fate, and as of now, they are on a worse pace than either of those squads were.

New York has by far the worst point differential of the three through six games.

Things aren’t getting any easier for the Jets either. In the next three weeks, they play the Bills, Chiefs and Patriots.

There are few, if any, chances at a win left on the schedule. But there is light at the end of this dark tunnel, and it is the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft and the right to take Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Right now, the Jets seem like they are a near-lock to secure that prize.


