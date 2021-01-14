Stephen A. Smith Has Bold Draft Suggestion For The Jets

Stephen A. Smith hasn’t really cared much about the New York Jets these past few years other than when they beat the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. But after they went 2-14 and ended up with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he has some advice for the folks at One Jets Drive.

In a recent edition of ESPN First Take, Stephen A. advocated that the Jets should draft Alabama wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith with that No. 2 overall pick. He feels that DeVonta Smith is so good that he can bring out the potential in embattled QB Sam Darnold.

“DeVonta Smith, everyone can see what this brother can bring to the table,” Smith said. “You can combine that with the potential of Sam Darnold, even though he’s turnover prone to some degree. When you see some of his upside and you lament the fact that Adam Gase had been his coach the last two year and that the New York Jets have been bereft of talent, you don’t have somebody, a legitimate No. 1 to throw the damn football too, that’s going to compromise you as a quarterback. Unless you are completely convinced that Sam Darnold absolutely unequivocally is not the answer or there’s a Trevor Lawrence that you can grab at No. 2, I see no reason why if you have any kind of faith in your quarterback and you got a guy like DeVonta Smith available to you that you go that route. This brother was just on another level. He had more yards than the entire Ohio State offense at one point. This brother just put on an absolute show.”

DeVonta Smith has certainly become a far more popular option for the Jets after the last few weeks. He became the first wide receiver in decades to win the Heisman and finished his career with just about every Alabama receiving record.

.@stephenasmith believes the Jets should draft DeVonta Smith with the No. 2 overall pick 👀 pic.twitter.com/WZ2AobUWH0 — First Take (@FirstTake) January 12, 2021

The Jets have a lot of options with the No. 2 overall pick to be sure and plenty of needs across the entire team.

DeVonta Smith, QB Justin Fields, QB Zack Wilson and OT Penei Sewell would all excite the franchise.

Stephen A. Smith may not have the Jets’ best interests at heart, but he bring up a fascinating option that general manager Joe Douglas may consider.

Who should the Jets draft No. 2 overall?