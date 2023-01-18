Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith has been a big proponent of Aaron Rodgers over the years, but right now, the ESPN personality is ticked off at the Packers quarterback.

On First Take Wednesday morning alongside Marcus Spears, Smith expressed his displeasure with Rodgers' uncertainty about continuing his career in Green Bay after signing a three-year contract last offseason.

"What he doesn't realize is that everything he does now has us questioning how sincere and truthful he was years ago," Smith told Spears. "The more Aaron Rodgers talks, the more we're looking at the Green Bay Packers organization and saying, 'So this is what was going on.' Because you're making a commitment but then a year later talking about you need more, or you would move on, or you might retire."

Smith's comments come after Rodgers addressed his future (sort of) on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday.

"Do I still think I can play?” Rodgers said. “Of course. Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest. I think I can win MVP again, in the right situation. The right situation — is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure.”

Rodgers also told McAfee he is not yet ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on 2023.