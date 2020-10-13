The Jets Are Reportedly Trying To Trade Le’Veon Bell

It appears the honeymoon is over for Le’Veon Bell and the New York Jets. Just two years after signing a massive contract with the franchise, the Pro Bowl running back is reportedly on the trade block.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are looking to trade Bell sooner rather than later. This comes just a few days after he expressed his frustration with his role on social media.

The Jets gave Bell a four-year deal worth $52 million back in 2019. He finished his first season under Adam Gase with 789 rushing yards and 461 receiving yards.

At this point it’s very evident that Bell isn’t a good fit for Gase’s system – yet again we’re not sure who is. The problem for New York is that teams aren’t desperate for an aging tailback on an expensive contract.

BREAKING: Jets are trying to trade Le’Veon Bell, per sources. Details: https://t.co/MRjiSFRxTa pic.twitter.com/KsISp3Wq4n — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 13, 2020

Gase spoke about his inability to get Bell more involved in the passing game after the team’s loss to the Cardinals in Week 5.

“It wasn’t necessarily the plan of not targeting him in the past game, it just kind of ended up being that way with how they were they were playing us,” Gase said. “So that’s what it is, I mean, just try to find ways to move the football that’s all we’re trying to do, and it doesn’t always go exactly as planned.”

With the NFL trade deadline only a few weeks away, it’ll be interesting to see if the Jets can find a suitor for Bell.