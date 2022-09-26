The Jets Are Signing A Notable Veteran Offensive Tackle

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are badly in need of offensive line depth, so they have added a veteran tackle to the mix.

New York is signing 33-year-old Mike Remmers to its practice squad, according to Remmers' agent Brett Tessler. It also sounds like Remmers will be joining the 53-man roster sooner rather than later.

"My client Mike Remmers is signing to the New York Jets practice squad and will be on their active roster in the next week or so once he's up to speed," Tessler wrote on Instagram. "Ten-year starting tackle just received full medical clearance and had several teams interested in him."

Remmers played in four games last season for the Kansas City Chiefs, starting two, before being placed in injured reserve. He was Kansas City's primary starter at right tackle in 2020 when the Chiefs reached Super Bowl LV.

Remmers also started in Super Bowl 50 for the Carolina Panthers and was a multi-year starter for the Minnesota Vikings (2017-18). He spent 2019 with the New York Giants.

Now with the Jets, Remmers is needed because Mekhi Becton is out for the season, Duane Brown is on injured reserve and George Fant is banged up.