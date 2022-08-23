The Jets Have Made A Decision At Kicker Today

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets' kicking competition came to an end this Tuesday. Before the 80-man roster deadline passed, the front office released Eddy Pineiro.

Pineiro was competing with Greg Zuerlein for the starting job in New York.

Now that Pineiro has been waived by the Jets, Zuerlein is the only kicker remaining on the roster.

Zuerlein, a former sixth-round pick, spent the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He made 63 of his 76 field goal attempts during that stretch.

The Jets signed Zuerlein to a one-year, $2.75 million contract. That deal could end up being a bargain if he returns to his All-Pro form.

Pineiro, meanwhile, made all eight of his field goal attempts last season for the Jets. He also converted 9-of-10 extra point attempts.

Perhaps we'll see Pineiro land another gig before Week 1 officially arrives.