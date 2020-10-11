The Jets Made Embarrassing NFL History This Afternoon

Just in case the New York Jets needed another reason to fire head coach Adam Gase, the team made embarrassing NFL history on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets got off to an ugly start against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, which isn’t unusual. But New York’s first two offensive possessions of the game were historically bad.

The Jets had back-to-back drives end in a punt. To make matters worse, both punts came on fourth-and-one. Per Pro Football Reference, the New York Jets are the first team in the play-by-play database (which started in 1994) to “punt twice on 4th and 1 in the first five minutes of the game.”

We knew the Jets were bad before today, but this just about sums it up. New York is one of the worst teams of the past decade. Gase’s seat is already scorching hot.

The sad thing is the Jets don’t even appear close to becoming a true AFC contender. Plus, it’s still unclear if the organization is moving forward with Sam Darnold as the franchise quarterback.

Darnold has talent, but it’s overshadowed by poor play elsewhere. There’s growing speculation the Jets will opt to trade Darnold in coming months and select a new quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But quarterback is the least of the Jets’ problems. It starts at the top, as Adam Gase continues to prove he isn’t qualified to be an NFL head coach.