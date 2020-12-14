The Spun

The New York Jets Have Claimed A New Kicker

General shot of the new Jets helmets at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have problems everywhere on their roster, including at kicker. The team added a player at that position on Monday.

New York claimed Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. This move comes one day after Sergio Castillo missed three of four field goals in a 40-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Castillo and Sam Ficken have both struggled for the Jets this season, combining to hit only 17-of-23 field goal attempts and 14-of-17 extra points.

McLaughlin, meanwhile, was 4-for-5 on field goals and 3-of-4 on extra points in three games with the Jags. He kicked in regular season games for the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers last season.

The Jets also added defensive lineman Trevor Coley from the Arizona Cardinals.

With yesterday’s loss, the Jets fell to 0-13 on the season. They are three games away from landing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

The surging Los Angeles Rams are on the docket this weekend.


