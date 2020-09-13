This Old Le’Veon Bell Tweet Is Going Viral After Today’s Injury

In late August, New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell refuted a report suggesting he suffered an injury during training camp.

Jets reporter Eric Allen tweeted out that “Le’Veon Bell was held out after a few snaps because of hamstring tightness.” Bell fired back, making it clear he wasn’t injured.

The running back quickly denied the report about hamstring tightness, tweeting “ain’t nothing wrong with my hamstrings.” Bell’s tweet went viral at the time, but it’s also going viral this afternoon – nearly a month later.

Why? Well, the Jets running back was forced out of today’s game against the Buffalo Bills thanks to a…wait for it…hamstring injury.

ain’t nothin wrong with my hamstrings https://t.co/6ri3vCVQ1U — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) August 26, 2020

Before leaving the game, Bell managed just 14 rushing yards on six carries. He also added 32 yards on two receptions.

It’s been a rough start to the 2020 season for the Jets, who are currently getting crushed by division-rival Buffalo. Add in the fact that one of the game’s highest-paid running backs left the very first game of the season with an injury.

Bell and Jets head coach Adam Gase are reportedly not on the same page, which only adds to the dysfunction within the Jets organization.

Buffalo holds a 27-10 lead late in the fourth quarter.