Tim Tebow Refused To Call 1 Jets Play By Its Real Name

Tim Tebow is proud of his faith, and abides by its standards in almost every situation – even when he was an NFL quarterback.

Former Jets center Nick Mangold spent time playing with Tebow in New York. Mangold recently recalled a hilarious situation involving Tebow and a curse word.

As you may know, Tebow almost never curses – which is really incredible considering he spent so many years in NFL locker rooms. He held true to his pledge to refrain from using curse words at every moment, even if a curse word was included in a Jets’ play call.

Mangold recently old a hilarious story in which Tebow refused to call a certain play in the huddle because it contained a curse word. What was the play’s name? The ‘Y Oh S–t Screen.’

“He goes through the whole formation and gets to the last play — ‘Y … all right, screen, you guys know what it is,’” Mangold said, via Saturday Down South. “And we’re like, ‘No, Tim, what is it?’ Then he goes, ‘No, I’m not going to say it.’ ‘I don’t know what the play is then, you’ve got to be able to say it.’ I mean, I think we ended up getting yelled at for that because we were taking forever in the huddle, but it was like, I don’t know what the ‘Y You Guys Know What It Is Screen’ is.”

We’ve come to expect nothing less from Tim Tebow.

The former NFL quarterback has always abided by his religion’s standards.

Apparently those standards were always kept, even in the NFL huddle.