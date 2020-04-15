Tim Tebow Takes Shot At NFL Team During His Easter Sermon

Tim Tebow may be trying his hand at playing baseball for the Mets, but there’s one New York team that he still has a bone to pick with.

During a religious sermon this past Easter, Tebow decided to take a shot at the New York Jets, who employed him in 2012. While talking about different kinds of trades, he referenced his own trade to the Jets from Denver and said that it “didn’t work out for anybody.” But he added a swipe at his former employer by adding, “When’s the last time a Jets trade worked out?”

“I got traded to the Jets. How’s that for a trade?” Tebow asked. “That didn’t work out for anybody. When’s the last time a Jets trade worked out? Anyway, that’s beside the point.”

Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum acquired Tebow in 2012 in exchange for a pair of mid-round draft picks. But head coach Rex Ryan had a starting quarterback in Mark Sanchez and used Tebow largely as a gadget player.

As Tebow alluded to, that didn’t work out for anyone.

It’s not about how good we are, how much money we have, or what we bring to the table. It’s about what Jesus did on the Cross. pic.twitter.com/l4a9Vl83fr — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) April 12, 2020

Despite seeing starter Mark Sanchez get benched late in the season, Tebow never got a chance to start. Greg McElroy started one game before suffering a season-ending concussion. Sanchez was placed back into the lineup the week after.

The Jets 6-10 that year and Tannenbaum was fired. Tebow was released after the 2013 NFL Draft and bounced between the Patriots and Eagles preseason rosters before giving up on football.

Tebow, Sanchez, Ryan, McElroy and Tannenbaum have all since retired and now work as analysts for ESPN.

The moral of the story? Playing for the Jets works great on a broadcast resume.