Todd McShay Guarantees Who Jets Are Taking At No. 2

With this afternoon’s trade of Sam Darnold to Carolina, the New York Jets officially cleared the QB1 slot on their roster.

They won’t have to wait long to fill it. New York owns the No. 2 overall pick in this month’s NFL Draft, and it has long-been-rumored that they will take a quarterback.

BYU star Zach Wilson has been the man linked to the Jets this offseason, and ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter this afternoon to declare that trading Darnold guarantees Wilson will be wearing green.

“You can use a sharpie to pen in BYU QB Zach Wilson to the Jets at No. 2 now,” McShay wrote.

You can use a sharpie to pen in BYU QB Zach Wilson to the Jets at No. 2 now. https://t.co/tK8HL64dPD — Todd McShay (@McShay13) April 5, 2021

Wilson, a rocket-armed passer, put on a show at his recent Pro Day and has drawn comparisons to some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

Of course, the hype only lasts so long, and eventually Wilson will have to prove on the field that he is the longtime savior the Jets have been looking for. At one time, the franchise and its fanbase thought Darnold was that guy, but now he’s been traded after three seasons.

There’s reason to believe Wilson will have a better fate with Gang Green.