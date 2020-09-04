Tom Brady Takes Jab At “Jets Fan” On Social Media

On Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady asked his fans where they think TB12 should expand to next.

Fans from around the country named the cities they want to see Brady come to. Of course, there were a few fans who decided to poke fun at the six-time Super Bowl champion.

One fan suggested Brady should expand to “retirement.” Sure, it doesn’t make the most sense, but the Buccaneers quarterback ran with it and decided to fire a shot back at the fan.

“Must be a Jets fan,” Brady said on social media. Check it out.

Brady did his fair share of damage to the psyche of Jets fans over the past two decades.

No one has been more dominant against one team than Brady has been against the Jets during his career. Ben Roethlisberger’s success against the Cleveland Browns comes to mind, but even he isn’t close.

The new Buccaneers quarterback owns nearly 30 wins against the Jets during his career. Add another one of this “Jets” fan.