Breaking: The Jets Have Reportedly Traded Sam Darnold

According to multiple reports, the New York Jets have officially traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers.

Darnold is heading to Carolina for the Panthers’ 2021 sixth-round pick, plus a second and fourth-round selections in 2022, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, produced three up-and-down seasons in New York, though not all of that was his fault.

For starters, Darnold was forced to deal with shoddy offensive line play, a lack of offensive weapons and questionable playcalling.

However, the USC product’s independent issues–mainly related to his penchant for turnovers and trouble reading defenses–caused him to be expendable to the Jets, who own the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft and seem primed to select BYU star Zach Wilson.

In 38 games with the Jets, Darnold completed 59.8% of his passes for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Injuries prevented him from ever playing more than 13 games in a given season.

With Carolina, he’ll presumably begin behind Teddy Bridgewater on the depth chart, though the Panthers could opt to have Darnold compete with the veteran for the starting job. They could also move Bridgewater if they’re dead set on starting Darnold.

Bridgewater signed a three-year deal with Carolina last offseason and was the team’s starter in 2020. The Panthers were linked extensively to Deshaun Watson, but it seems unlikely that the Houston Texans quarterback gets dealt due to his ongoing legal issues.